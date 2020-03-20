Has Tembo found Furman’s replacement?

“Thanks to my upbringing at Cosmos, I was played in a lot of positions at an early age so I think I can handle any load. I think I can adjust to anything, and if given the chance – depending on the tactics that day – to go upfront and play a bit further, I can do that.

“Positions are not only done at training, they come from the agility from you as an individual. The quickness and awareness are also very important to adapt to a new role. Sometimes you can have all of that but if you are really not used to the position yet, it will show on match-day. For one to fully adapt to a position, it needs time, it is a process, it is not something that you can just jump into. I have not been playing there for a while so I might struggle a bit. It all depends on how I can get work on my fitness and my sharpness.”