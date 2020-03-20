PSL News 20.3.2020 02:47 pm

Former Pirates midfielder heading back to Joburg?

Phakaaathi Reporter 
Oupa Manyisa, Guest during the 2017 VW Tournament launch and draw at Wits Junior Fields (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

A move for Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa is ‘certainly’ happening, with a source close to the midfielder claiming the Randfontein born player will be playing for Bidvest Wits next season. 

Phakaaathi recently reported that the former Orlando Pirates midfielder is on the verge of leaving Sundowns when his contract expires at the end of June.

Manyisa has been recovering from an injury and he is said to be doing well, but he knows his stay with Sundowns is not guaranteed.

“With the way things have been going, I can tell you that Ace will be playing at Wits next season, just watch the space,” said the source.

“He might have been injured but it seems like he is still considered to be very good and can do the job. I also think Wits will be a good club for him because they are very competitive and he will fit well there. He will be back to full fitness soon and probably before the season ends, especially since we don’t know when the PSL is going to come back after being stopped because of the coronavirus.”

The 31-year old former Bucs skipper joined the Pretoria outfit back in 2017 from the Buccaneers.

