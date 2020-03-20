Former PSL star says he’s not doing porn now, he was hacked

James Mayinga, who is now a SuperSport TV analyst, had his accounts hacked this week, and then the filthy posts started pouring out.

“Please note that my accounts have been hacked and I didn’t post all the things about porn,” Mayinga wrote on his WhatsApp status this week. He then posted screengrabs of posts purporting to be from him, with one a newspaper cover where he supposedly bares his soul (and a whole lot more) in a lead story.

Mayinga said he didn’t know who was behind the hacking of his accounts but had reported the matter as he was worried it could ruin his good reputation.

