Former PSL star says he’s not doing porn now, he was hacked

James Mayinga during the Telkom Knockout match between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs at Bidvest Stadium on October 19, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

In an apparent scam, the star had friends and family worried when posts appeared on his social media accounts suggesting he was now working in pornography to make ends meet. 

James Mayinga, who is now a SuperSport TV analyst, had his accounts hacked this week, and then the filthy posts started pouring out.

“Please note that my accounts have been hacked and I didn’t post all the things about porn,” Mayinga wrote on his WhatsApp status this week. He then posted screengrabs of posts purporting to be from him, with one a newspaper cover where he supposedly bares his soul (and a whole lot more) in a lead story.

Mayinga said he didn’t know who was behind the hacking of his accounts but had reported the matter as he was worried it could ruin his good reputation.

