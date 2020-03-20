This coronavirus pandemic better end soon, I can’t wait for the Downs and Pirates clash 

The Covid-19 virus pandemic has really hit us badly and it better end soon, because we are all anticipating an interesting end to the PSL season. I say this because we all know how the log looks with top of the League standings side Kaizer Chiefs just a mere four points ahead of Downs and the Pretoria outfit still have one game in hand. You see, that’s why the Pirates and Sundowns tie is much anticipated, because it can have a huge impact on how the season will end. Another thing is that Amakhosi and Downs also have a meeting...

We are still not sure when the games will start with the predicted date being 4 April. But now it’s starting to be a major concern with the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to increase day by day.

There is still about two weeks left and I think all we can do as people who love football and the sporting fraternity in the whole world – is to hope and believe that things will get back to normal by April because it’s not only South Africa that is affected.

I know that Downs fans will be looking for revenge since the Buccaneers beat them in the first leg, but for now, let’s take care of ourselves and ensure that we don’t spread the virus.

