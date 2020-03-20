This coronavirus pandemic better end soon, I can’t wait for the Downs and Pirates clash
Just like me, I know most football fanatics in South Africa can’t wait to see the PSL resuming, particularly for one game – Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.
