PSL News 20.3.2020 12:36 pm

This coronavirus pandemic better end soon, I can’t wait for the Downs and Pirates clash 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
This coronavirus pandemic better end soon, I can't wait for the Downs and Pirates clash 

Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns is tackled by Xola Mlambo of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on November 10, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images)

Just like me, I know most football fanatics in South Africa can’t wait to see the PSL resuming, particularly for one game – Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. 

The Covid-19 virus pandemic has really hit us badly and it better end soon, because we are all anticipating an interesting end to the PSL season. I say this because we all know how the log looks with top of the League standings side Kaizer Chiefs just a mere four points ahead of Downs and the Pretoria outfit still have one game in hand. You see, that’s why the Pirates and Sundowns tie is much anticipated, because it can have a huge impact on how the season will end. Another thing is that Amakhosi and Downs also have a meeting...
