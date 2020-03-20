PSL News 20.3.2020 11:14 am

Reported Pirates target delays Maritzburg contract extension

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia says the club has offered defender Siyanda Xulu a new contract.

The United boss says they will not rush the defender to sign a new deal as he is the last six months of his current deal with the Team of Choice.

According to reports, Xulu has attracted interest from Pirates and could join the Sea Robbers at the end of the season as a free agent in preparation for the next campaign.

Kadodia says the club would like to Xulu to stay but they can’t force him to sign a new contract and will have to wait for him to decide in which direction he would like to take his career.

The United chairman revealed no club has approached his side about the player’s services yet.

“Siyanda is still undecided about his future at the moment but we would love to keep him at the club. We’ve already indicated that to him and his agent (Paul Mitchell),” Kadodia explained to IOL.

