Club boss slams midfielder for attending training drunk

Mpengesi’s comment regarding Andile Mbenyane’s conduct at the club fuelled reports of the club releasing the 32-year-old. According to reports Mbenyane and five other players were released by the club.

The trigger-happy Mpengesi said the coach would make the final decision on whether to release players or not but told Mbenyane to shape up or the club will be forced to take action against him.

Mbenyane has been with the coastal club for ten years but only managed to play 130 games with some coaches benching him for not showing up for training sessions.

“If he doesn’t improve on his issues of not coming to training or coming to training drunk‚ there is nothing much the club will do for him‚” Mpengesi was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

