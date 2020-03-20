Kaizer Chiefs’ Jessica Motaung – we all want to win the league, but not at any cost

The Premier Soccer League announced on Thursday that all football was suspended until further notice, because of the coronavirus outbreak. The PSL have set up a task team to investigate whether it is possible to stick to government health regulations by playing games behind closed doors. That task team will then report to the PSL executive committee, who in turn will report to the PSL Board of Governors before any decision is made.

PSL Chairman Irvin Khoza said on Thursday that the league were still committed to finishing the season by June 30, but with the threat of the virus still escalating, there is every possibility the season will not finish at all.

That would leave the league with the tricky decision of whether to award the title to current Absa Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs, or to void the campaign completely.

“We can’t be selfish,” said Motaung.

“We are not even there yet and it must be taken one step at a time. We have come out of this meeting and have a number of things to look at … we all want to win the league but not at any cost.

“We are already … at the top, and I am currently optimistic, but I don’t think it is even about winning the league, it is about making sure the players are fit and healthy. Right now we don’t even know when games will resume, so it is about how we make sure the guys stay fit, how we share the right nutritional information with them, and encourage them not to go to public gyms, we have a facility at the (Chiefs) Village. For us it is responsible to focus on where we are right now. The future seems so far.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.