PSL News 19.3.2020 05:59 pm

The PSL loves to hog the spotlight for no reason

Michaelson Gumede
PSL and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza award a Kaizer Motaung with the Special Award (Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

When the South African Football Association called the media to reemphasize their stance in regards to suspended the Premier Soccer League’s Absa Premiership and subsequently all of the other leagues in the country, I did not expect to hear any other party speaking because the ‘bosses’ have spoken.

Effectively, the PSL were really supposed to just issue out a statement at the back of Safa’s decision to suspend all football games and not even bother to entertain the idea of playing behind closed doors – which is a thought that was irresponsibly fueled by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa. The problem is that the PSL, by popular belief, it seems, does not really recognize Safa as the mother body of South African body. Instead of just complying with Safa’s suspension of the games and wait for a directive from them as how to proceed going forward, the PSL have...
