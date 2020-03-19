Myeni reveals how two PSL clubs turned him away

Myeni, who has won trophies with Pirates and Wits, says he didn’t understand why teams were not willing to sign him even though he was never on the wrong side of the media after attending trials, and was impressive.

READ: Chippa release reported Chiefs target and four senior players – reports

“I went to Celtic first before the season ended and they didn’t say anything. From then on I went to Highlands Park. I spent three weeks at Highlands and they told me that I’m a good player, but they already have someone like me,” said the winger, who currently plays for GladAfrica side TS Sporting from Mpumalanga.

The winger signed with Sporting early in January and has helped the team reach the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals before being knocked out by Celtic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.