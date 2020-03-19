South African football is postponed indefinitely, PSL confirms

The PSL Executive Committee and Board of Governors (BoG) met at the Southern Sun OR Tambo International Airport with Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla and the South African Police Service.
“It was a long deliberation over a matter that was complex. Because of the magnitude … of the matter, the BoG resolved today that the NSL (National Soccer League) values the lives of its people, and views the health and safety of players staff and stakeholders as paramount. We aim to complete the season in June 2020, but shall remain flexible.
“We are taking all possible measures to ensure that the league is in compliance with the directive of the state president …. at this point we have to make sure we have complied … as a matter of urgency. Thereafter the executive committee will report to the Board of Governors.”
