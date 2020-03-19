PSL News 19.3.2020 04:11 pm

South African football is postponed indefinitely, PSL confirms

Jonty Mark
Dr Irvin Khoza, PSL Chairman Pic: BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League said on Thursday that all their competitions will remain postponed, until further notice, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The PSL Executive Committee and Board of Governors (BoG) met at the Southern Sun OR Tambo International Airport with Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla and the South African Police Service.

Afterwards PSL chairman Irvin Khoza announced that they would be putting together a team to make sure they were complying with all necessary government regulations, before they could go ahead and play.Khoza did add that the PSL hoped the season would be done by June 2020, but added as a worrying denouement that “we might call it off if the situation arises”.

“It was a long deliberation over a matter that was complex. Because of the magnitude … of the matter, the BoG resolved today that the NSL (National Soccer League) values the lives of its people, and views the health and safety of players staff and stakeholders as paramount. We aim to complete the season in June 2020, but shall remain flexible.

“We are taking all possible measures to ensure that the league is in compliance with the directive of the state president …. at this point we have to make sure we have complied … as a matter of urgency. Thereafter the executive committee will report to the Board of Governors.”

