South African football is postponed indefinitely, PSL confirms

Afterwards PSL chairman Irvin Khoza announced that they would be putting together a team to make sure they were complying with all necessary government regulations, before they could go ahead and play.Khoza did add that the PSL hoped the season would be done by June 2020, but added as a worrying denouement that “we might call it off if the situation arises”.

“It was a long deliberation over a matter that was complex. Because of the magnitude … of the matter, the BoG resolved today that the NSL (National Soccer League) values the lives of its people, and views the health and safety of players staff and stakeholders as paramount. We aim to complete the season in June 2020, but shall remain flexible.

“We are taking all possible measures to ensure that the league is in compliance with the directive of the state president …. at this point we have to make sure we have complied … as a matter of urgency. Thereafter the executive committee will report to the Board of Governors.”