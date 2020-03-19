Chippa release reported Chiefs target and four senior players – reports

Other players who have reportedly been sacked by Chippa are: Kurt Lentjies, Andile Mbenyane, Lehlogonolo Masalesa and Diamond Thopola.

Word is that the players were released after talks over new contracts hit a snag.

Phakaaathi tried to get a comment from Chippa regarding the reports, but those efforts proved fruitless as this website could not get hold of club COO Lukhanyo Mzizi.

