Ngcongca close to new Sundowns deal

Phakaaathi Reporter
Anele Ngcongca of Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca is set to sign a new deal at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The defender is in the last six months of his contract with the current contract set to expire in June 2020, but the Brazilians have offered him a new deal.

According to his agent, Mike Makaab, the club and his client have agreed on terms and will sign a new deal in the coming weeks.

The veteran defender has been offered a one-year extension deal with the option to add another season at the end of the 2020/2021 campaign.

Ngcongca was given a new deal weeks after captain Hlompho Kekana agreed to a four-year deal with the Pretoria club.

The 32-year-old joined the Brazilians back in 2016 following his exit from Belgium club KRC Genk having spent a season on loan with Troyes AC in France.

“In principle, we’ve agreed on a new deal with Mamelodi Sundowns who want to retain the services of Anele Ngcongca,” Makaab told IOL.

“We’ve agreed and it is a matter of finalising the documentation.”

