Chiefs shut down development academy

Amakhosi have decided to temporarily shut down their development academy.

This follows the Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend all football matches in South Africa to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the wake of the global outbreak of the coronavirus, the Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy has been temporarily closed,” read a statement from the Amakhosi website.

“The Club’s U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 teams’ fixtures in the Safa Gauteng Development League have been suspended, as a result of the South African Football Association calling for all Football to be suspended.

“Players who are part of the Club’s full-time residency programme, housed at the Kaizer Chiefs village in Naturena south of Johannesburg, have been released and allowed to return home. The Chiefs reserve team players have also been asked to stay home as the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC league) has been discontinued for the rest of the season.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.