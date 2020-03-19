PSL News 19.3.2020 11:28 am

Chiefs shut down development academy

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs fans during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 9 February 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have suspended all the games set to be played by their development teams.

Amakhosi have decided to temporarily shut down their development academy.

This follows the Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend all football matches in South Africa to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the wake of the global outbreak of the coronavirus, the Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy has been temporarily closed,” read a statement from the Amakhosi website.

“The Club’s U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 teams’ fixtures in the Safa Gauteng Development League have been suspended, as a result of the South African Football Association calling for all Football to be suspended.

“Players who are part of the Club’s full-time residency programme, housed at the Kaizer Chiefs village in Naturena south of Johannesburg, have been released and allowed to return home. The Chiefs reserve team players have also been asked to stay home as the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC league) has been discontinued for the rest of the season.”

