Hlalele back to give Usuthu more attacking options
Sibongiseni Gumbi
Charlie Hlalele of AmaZulu (Pic Sydney Mahlangu)
Having had to rely solely on Bongi Ntuli for goals this season, AmaZulu will welcome the return of Charlie Hlalele, an attack-minded midfielder who can score a few goals.
Usuthu are in a desperate battle to move away from the relegation zone with just six games left to the end of the season and Hlalele has pledged to do his best to help the team survive.
“I am very happy to be back in training; it’s been nine months since I last played any football, which was really frustrating for me.
“I am really thankful for the help that I have been getting form the team. I can’t wait to compete for a spot in the starting line-up and help the team,” said the 25-year-old player.
He said he was working hard on winning a starting berth in interim coach Ayanda Dlamini’s team.
“I may be a bit behind in terms of game time but I am ready to fight for a spot in the team. It’s not going to be easy with six games left, but we’re all willing to put in the hard work to steer ourselves to safety,” he said.
