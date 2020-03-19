Hlalele back to give Usuthu more attacking options

“I am very happy to be back in training; it’s been nine months since I last played any football, which was really frustrating for me.

“I am really thankful for the help that I have been getting form the team. I can’t wait to compete for a spot in the starting line-up and help the team,” said the 25-year-old player.

He said he was working hard on winning a starting berth in interim coach Ayanda Dlamini’s team.

“I may be a bit behind in terms of game time but I am ready to fight for a spot in the team. It’s not going to be easy with six games left, but we’re all willing to put in the hard work to steer ourselves to safety,” he said.