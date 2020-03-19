TBT: Patrick Twala

Twala played for the Sea Robbers along with Gift Leremi and Tonic Tshabalala.

“When I got to Pirates I found players that were the same age as he. Unlike at Santos where I was the youngster and there were older players who taught me how to be a gentleman and they instead on dressing up in suits and ties before a game,” Twala told Phakaaathi.

“I had more fun at Pirates because of the players there were the same age as me. Each day Tso (Vilakazi) and would do extra training and we would challenge each other on free kicks and penalties. Whoever scored the highest number of free kicks on the day was the winner.

“The loser would have to buy pizza for the winner. We would take a shower then follow each other in our cars to the nearest pizza spot. Then I would drive to my place and he would drive to his. We did this for a season or two. We were very close and enjoyed each other’s company.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.