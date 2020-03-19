PSL intent on finishing the season

The PSL on Monday announced the postponement of this week and this weekend’s fixtures, while the South African Football Association called a press conference on Wednesday to reiterate that it is impossible to play right now, even behind closed doors.
There is the possibility that the season could be called off for good, if the threat from the virus does not decrease. However, Phakaaathi understands that for now, the league are dead set on completing the campaign.
“I think the intention right now is to finish the season,” Bidvest Wits director and PSL Exco member Jose Ferreira confirmed on Thursday, though he acknowledge that that also depended on getting the medical go-ahead to play.
The PSL Exco was set to meet at 10am, with the BoG meeting to follow at 12pm, after which the PSL are expected to release a statement on the matter.
Safa were adamant on Wednesday that there is no way anyone can play, with the risk of the spread of the virus far too high. After this weekend’s postponed games, there is an international break, where all international fixtures have been postponed. Following that, the league is set to resume on April 4, but at this stage it is unclear whether that can happen.
