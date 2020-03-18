Banyana duo still waiting for prize money from sports awards

The players each won R20,000 from the Limpopo department of sport, arts and culture awards in October 2019.

Matlou and Ramalepe won the MEC’s excellence awards for their contribution to the women’s national team.

The pair reached out to the department of sports in Limpopo to ask about the prize money and they submitted all the paperwork necessary for the money to be sent to them, but they haven’t heard back from the department since.

“They asked me to submit papers with my banking details, then I called them to ask about money then they said I should send a bank statement from November to January. I don’t know why they need my statement,” said Matlou.

Ramalepe says she wasn’t asked to submit her banking details but when she went to the department’s office she was told to open a bank account at Absa.

“No one called me to explain the procedure. In January, they told me the payment was done when I went to ask at the office, but I explained no money came to me. They told me to open an Absa account which I did and I have submitted but even now I am still waiting,” said Ramalepe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.