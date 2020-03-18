PSL News 18.3.2020 02:57 pm

Banyana duo still waiting for prize money from sports awards

Phakaaathi Reporter
Banyana duo still waiting for prize money from sports awards

Noko Matlou of Banyana Banyana (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Banyana Banyana duo Noko Matlou and Lebo Ramalepe are still waiting for prize money they won from an award ceremony last year.

The players each won R20,000 from the Limpopo department of sport, arts and culture awards in October 2019.

Matlou and Ramalepe won the MEC’s excellence awards for their contribution to the women’s national team.

The pair reached out to the department of sports in Limpopo to ask about the prize money and they submitted all the paperwork necessary for the money to be sent to them, but they haven’t heard back from the department since.

“They asked me to submit papers with my banking details, then I called them to ask about money then they said I should send a bank statement from November to January. I don’t know why they need my statement,” said Matlou.

Ramalepe says she wasn’t asked to submit her banking details but when she went to the department’s office she was told to open a bank account at Absa.

“No one called me to explain the procedure. In January, they told me the payment was done when I went to ask at the office, but I explained no money came to me. They told me to open an Absa account which I did and I have submitted but even now I am still waiting,” said Ramalepe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Another Banyana star completes European move 27.2.2020
Banyana star Kgatlana joins Portuguese giants 27.1.2020
Banyana star joins Swedish giants 19.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works

Covid-19 Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or face being nationalised

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections in SA jump to 116 overnight

Covid-19 ZCC postpones Moria pilgrimage as other mega churches cancel Easter services

Politics DA adds Covid-19 to its list of reasons for wanting to stay in charge of Tshwane


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 