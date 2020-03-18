Nhlapo calls for a ‘Tackle of the Season’ award

Courtois made these comments at the Fifa awards where TS Sporting goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke was nominated for the Puskas Award. While the goal-minders do get recognised with the golden glove, Siyabonga Nhlapo wants the same for defenders, as he supports the idea of what would be a Tackle of the Season award.

“You look at the Man-of-the-Match winners week in and week out, defenders are making tackles but it would often go to the guys who scored. It does not matter what he does after that, just as long as he scored,” he told Phakaaathi.

“I think for recognition for defenders, they should take that direction and that approach so that defenders are recognised in their regard. We cannot score every game but we can make a tackle and save the game or even be a match-winning tackle. I think that should be taken up to the decision-makers in the Premier Soccer League so that we are motivated to do what we do, knowing there is a reward.”

He added: “I don’t think I want to play this game and when I retire, I look back and then I have 10 to 14 odd seasons and then I don’t have anything to show for [it]. If I am part of a team and a goalkeeper gets Goalkeeper of the Season, that is one of the things that I want to achieve as a defensive player. If I play and there is a youngster from our team and who is selected for the national team, it makes me happy. If I get an assist and keep a lot of clean-sheets, those are my goals and those are part of the things that I write mostly.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.