Hunt regrets blasting Hlanti publicly

Gavin Hunt, head coach of Bidvest Wits (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says it was wrong for him to publicly blast defender Sifiso Hlanti.

Hunt blamed Hlanti for his side’s 2-0 loss against SuperSport United in a league tie accusing the left-back of coasting the Clever Boys a shot at the league title.

Following his side’s 4-0 victory over Glad Africa Championship side Real Kings, Hunt said it was wrong of him to lash out at Hlanti.

The former SuperSport United coach says he admits his emotions got the better of him and he was wrong for slamming the defender for making a mistake on the night they lost to Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have reacted the way I reacted. Sometimes you need flair to make a player get back to his best and sometimes it is talk. Yes, I was wrong,” said Hunt.

