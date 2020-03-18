PSL News 18.3.2020 10:03 am

Chiefs transfer ban hearing suffers coronavirus blow

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs transfer ban hearing suffers coronavirus blow

Adriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs could see their appeal hearing for the transfer ban postponed to a later date.

This comes after the Court of Arbitrations for Sports (CAS) cancelled all in-person hearings until 1 May.

Fifa issued a transfer ban against Chiefs for allegedly signing Madagascan midfielder Adriamirado “Dax” Andrinarimanana unlawfully in August 2018.

Fosa Juniors filed a complaint with Fifa with the football body later ruling in the Madagascan club’s favour last month. Fifa stated that Amakhosi were not allowed to sign any players for the next two seasons, however, Chiefs filed an appeal with CAS as they were provisionally allowed to sign the midfielder back in August of 2018.

Dax’s club Fosa Juniors wanted Chiefs to pay a fee for the midfielder after they claimed he had a contract with them.

“CAS will not host any in-person hearing before 1 May 2020, at the earliest. Depending on the circumstances of each individual case, the arbitrators and parties are encouraged to conduct hearings by video-conference or to cancel them (final award on the basis of the written submissions).

“If such measures are not possible or appropriate, the hearings must be postponed until May 2020 or later. Depending on the evolution of the Covid-19 outbreak, the prohibition of in-person hearings may be extended,” read a statement from the Court of Arbitrations for Sports.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kaizer Chiefs coach says no to ‘closed doors’ matches 18.3.2020
Maluleka’s pending Chiefs exit opens doors for Ntshangase 18.3.2020
Chiefs renews interest in Wits midfielder 17.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections in SA jump to 116 overnight

Covid-19 ZCC postpones Moria pilgrimage as other mega churches cancel Easter services

Politics DA adds Covid-19 to its list of reasons for wanting to stay in charge of Tshwane

World China reports just one new domestic virus case, but 20 more imported

World How soon will the world have a drug to combat coronavirus?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 