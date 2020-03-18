Chiefs transfer ban hearing suffers coronavirus blow

This comes after the Court of Arbitrations for Sports (CAS) cancelled all in-person hearings until 1 May.

Fifa issued a transfer ban against Chiefs for allegedly signing Madagascan midfielder Adriamirado “Dax” Andrinarimanana unlawfully in August 2018.

Fosa Juniors filed a complaint with Fifa with the football body later ruling in the Madagascan club’s favour last month. Fifa stated that Amakhosi were not allowed to sign any players for the next two seasons, however, Chiefs filed an appeal with CAS as they were provisionally allowed to sign the midfielder back in August of 2018.

Dax’s club Fosa Juniors wanted Chiefs to pay a fee for the midfielder after they claimed he had a contract with them.

“CAS will not host any in-person hearing before 1 May 2020, at the earliest. Depending on the circumstances of each individual case, the arbitrators and parties are encouraged to conduct hearings by video-conference or to cancel them (final award on the basis of the written submissions).

“If such measures are not possible or appropriate, the hearings must be postponed until May 2020 or later. Depending on the evolution of the Covid-19 outbreak, the prohibition of in-person hearings may be extended,” read a statement from the Court of Arbitrations for Sports.

