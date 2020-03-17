WATCH: Mosimane challenge PSL coaches to wash their hands

Mosimane has been the advocate for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Safe Hands challenge.

The Sundowns coach demonstrates how people should clean their hands properly to reduce the risk of spreading or contracting the coronavirus in the video.

“I am happy to respond to the World Health Organization’s Safe Hands challenge. I challenge all the PSL club coaches and Mr Nande Becker,” said Mosimane.

