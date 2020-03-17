Mosimane blasts PSL prosecutor for Sirino saga

The forward was found guilty of assaulting SuperSport United duo Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman during an MTN 8 match.

Sundowns are still waiting for the sentence of the Uruguayan forward as the league campaign draws to a close.

Mosimane questions why the PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has not given a sanction in Sirino’s case and leaving it for later in the season with only nine games left to play.

The former African coach of the year believes his side can still win Nedbank Cup and challenge for the league trophy without Sirino.

“I don’t know what Nande Becker wants to do. That guy, I don’t know. I don’t want to be in trouble, but let’s leave it to Nande Becker,” Mosimane told the media.

“Let’s let Masandawana focus, I still think even if Sirino is not there we can still do something.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.