Wits star denies testing positive for coronavirus

Monare came to Wits training with flu-like symptoms this week and it was believed he could have contracted the virus, however after testing negative for the virus he went back to training at the club’s Milpark training facility. His teammate Haashim Domingo also made the trip to test for the virus.

The Premier Soccer League suspended matches temporarily with growing fears of the virus spread at gatherings involving more than 100 people.

“Hi guys, I know there are rumours going around that I have coronavirus. The things people write are dangerous to people’s lives,” said Monare.

“I am good and healthy. I have never had coronavirus symptoms. I am fine now. I just go back from training now. I am at home right now. I do not have the virus. I am going to have a burger now and watch Rick and Morty.”

