PSL News 17.3.2020 10:49 am

Wits star denies testing positive for coronavirus

Phakaaathi Reporter
Wits star denies testing positive for coronavirus

Thabang Monare of Bidvest Wits (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare says he doesn’t have the coronavirus.

Monare came to Wits training with flu-like symptoms this week and it was believed he could have contracted the virus, however after testing negative for the virus he went back to training at the club’s Milpark training facility. His teammate Haashim Domingo also made the trip to test for the virus.

The Premier Soccer League suspended matches temporarily with growing fears of the virus spread at gatherings involving more than 100 people.

“Hi guys, I know there are rumours going around that I have coronavirus. The things people write are dangerous to people’s lives,” said Monare.

“I am good and healthy. I have never had coronavirus symptoms. I am fine now. I just go back from training now. I am at home right now. I do not have the virus. I am going to have a burger now and watch Rick and Morty.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Wits out to topple Chiefs and Pirates 16.3.2020
Sundowns to play Wits in Nedbank Cup semis 15.3.2020
Wits sail into Nedbank Cup semis 14.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Business calls for money to be redirected from SAA and other SOEs to fight Covid-19

Investigation How the Lottery funded an R8.5 million Facebook page

Business Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market

Education School closures from Wednesday due to Covid-19: Everything you need to know

Government ‘This too shall pass,’ writes Ramaphosa in wake of declaring Covid-19 state of disaster


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 