PSL News 16.3.2020 05:08 pm

Crowning of underdogs looming as Cup reaches final stages   

Tumelo Khutlang of Black Leopards challenged by Mfanafut Shozi of Baroka during the 2020 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match between Baroka and Black Leopards at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 14 March 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Nedbank Cup quarterfinal round was unpredictable as expected, but in the end Baroka FC, Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns went through to the semis.

Baroka have once again sneaked into the last four in a competition and have the chance of winning a second major trophy in a space of two years, having claimed the Telkom Knockout in 2018. They will meet Bloemfontein Celtic in the semis after Siwelele defeated GladAfrica Championship side TS Sporting in a penalty shootout on Sunday afternoon. The winner of this clash will meet Mamelodi Sundowns or Bidvest Wits in the final. A final is open to any side that steps up to the plate on the day, in the past weaker sides have surprised the favourites with a...
