Crowning of underdogs looming as Cup reaches final stages   

Baroka have once again sneaked into the last four in a competition and have the chance of winning a second major trophy in a space of two years, having claimed the Telkom Knockout in 2018. They will meet Bloemfontein Celtic in the semis after Siwelele defeated GladAfrica Championship side TS Sporting in a penalty shootout on Sunday afternoon. The winner of this clash will meet Mamelodi Sundowns or Bidvest Wits in the final. A final is open to any side that steps up to the plate on the day, in the past weaker sides have surprised the favourites with a...

GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy beat Kaizer Chefs last season to make history by becoming the first side from the lower leagues to win this cup.

Who knows, maybe an underdog will win this year’s Nedbank Cup!

