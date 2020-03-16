PSL News 16.3.2020 04:52 pm

WATCH: Sundowns ‘park the bus’ against Highlands, Wits annihilate Kings

Phakaaathi Reporter
Keletso Makgalwa of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the 2020 Nedbank Cup Quarter Finals match between Highlands Park and Mamelodi Sundowns at Makhulong Stadium (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Highlands coach Owen Da Gama accused Sundowns of ‘parking the bus’ after they edged his team in the Nedbank Cup quartfinals.

A goal by Keletso Makgalwa was enough to hand Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 win over Highlands Park and a place in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup over the weekend.

The game looked to be headed for the penalty shootout, but Makgalwa stole the win for the Brazilians in extra-time to make sure that they go though to the next round, where they’ll meet Bidvest Wits.

After the game, Highlands coach Owen Da Gama accused Sundowns of “parking the bus” and Phakaaathi writer Thembinkosi Sekgaphane agrees.

Watch as he and Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane reviews this game as well as other Nedbank Cup quarterfinal matches that took place this past weekend.

