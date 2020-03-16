Contract clause protects Mokwena from Chippa’s axe

PSL News 16.3.2020 03:36 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
Rulani Mokwena. Pic: BackpagePix

News of Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena joining Chippa United until the end of the season got people thinking if whether or not he will be fired before the ink on his contract dries.

Mpengesi has built a reputation of firing coaches when the results are not going in Chilli Boys’ favour.

However, according to Isolezwe, Pirates made sure that they put a clause in Mokwena’s contract to protect him from Mpengesi’s firing line.

Pirates are said to have negotiated Mokwena’s deal because he was still part of the Soweto giants’ technical team.

“Mokwena’s contract will be different from those signed by coaches in the past,” a source was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“He will be in charge of the team but there will be terms and conditions to his contract protecting him to what many coaches have been a victim of at Chippa. The deal was negotiated by Pirates and Mpengesi respects the chairman of Pirates,” added the source.

Mokwena has signed a contract with Chippa until the end of the season.

