PSL News 16.3.2020 02:51 pm

PSL games suspended temporarily due to coronavirus

Phakaaathi Reporter
PSL games suspended temporarily due to coronavirus

PSL Chairman, Irvin Khoza briefs media at the PSL head offices in Parktown. (Picture: Neil McCartney)

The Premier Soccer League has suspended all football games due to the coronavirus.

PSL had invited members of the media to an urgent press conference on Monday to announce their decision to suspend the upcoming until further notice.

The South African President Cyril Ramaposa banned the gathering of over 100 people on Sunday evening.

Irvin Khoza says the League’s decision to postpone all game comes after the president’s announcement on Sunday.

ALSO READ: More coronavirus cases being investigated as Mkhize labels disease ‘explosive’

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market 16.3.2020
Full list of South African border posts to be closed due to coronavirus 16.3.2020
This tweet about being quarantined with your kids is all of us parents 16.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation How the Lottery funded an R8.5 million Facebook page

Business Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market

Education School closures from Wednesday due to Covid-19: Everything you need to know

Government ‘This too shall pass,’ writes Ramaphosa in wake of declaring Covid-19 state of disaster

Education Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 