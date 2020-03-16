PSL games suspended temporarily due to coronavirus

PSL had invited members of the media to an urgent press conference on Monday to announce their decision to suspend the upcoming until further notice.

The South African President Cyril Ramaposa banned the gathering of over 100 people on Sunday evening.

Irvin Khoza says the League’s decision to postpone all game comes after the president’s announcement on Sunday.

PSL Chairman Dr Khoza’s Address

