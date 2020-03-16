Ntuli on Ntseki’s radar for next Bafana camp

The Bafana Bafana coach came under fire for leaving out Ntuli when he announced the squad which was set to take on Sao Tome for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before the games were called off by Confederation of African Football (Caf).

“We are only talking about the 25 players who have been selected that we talk about,” Ntseki told SAFM.

“Bongi Ntuli plays differently from Kutumela, differently from Mothiba but he is in the mould of Grobler. He could be in the Bafana team at anytime, I have been profiling Ntuli for the past eight matches. For the game against Arrows and Maritzburg and Chiefs. He is a player we need to seriously consider for Bafana Bafana. He must continue working hard, we are fully aware of his quality and performance.”

