Wits out to topple Chiefs and Pirates

Wits made short work of GladAfrica Championship side Real Kings on Friday evening, thumping them 4-0 at the Sugar Ray Xulu stadium, though Wits head coach Gavin Hunt was not entirely satisfied.

Wits did take 43 minutes to go in front, Cameroonian Bienvenu Eva Nga heading home, and added three more goals after the break, with Lorenzo Gordinho heading in unmarked before Zimbabwean Terrence Dzvukumanja added a brace.

“The most important thing was to get through,” Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

“But we have got to build confidence when we play these games, and with the chances we got, you have to make sure. When you play better teams you will not get as many chances. Our movement was not bad, but it was not as good as it should be.

“We have a helluva week ahead of us,” added Hunt, whose side will play Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening, before taking on Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Wits are currently sixth in the table, two points behind Pirates and 10 behind leaders Chiefs, but have games in hand on all sides above them except Mamelodi Sundowns. If Wits were to take down Amakhosi on Wednesday, it would move them to seven points back of Ernst Middendorp’s men, with one game in hand.

Wits may also be relieved to be away from home for both this week’s matches, given that their domestic record on the road has been impressive all season. Wits have won seven, drawn four and lost just two matches in all domestic competitions.

One of those draws was a success on penalties against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup last 32 after a 3-3 draw after extra time.

