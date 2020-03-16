Sundowns coach Pitso explains why he rested Jali, Sirino and Zwane

Three of his key players, Andile Jali, Themba “Mshishi” Zwane and Gaston Sirino, were not involved in the clash.

READ: Mixed emotions for Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane after cup win

At some point “Jingles” asked right-back Nicholus Lukhubeni to spearhead the attack and the rookie found himself wanting in that unfamiliar position. Mosimane decided to play Keletso Makgalwa up front and he fired Masandawana into the semifinals deep into extra time.

“At Sundowns you play everywhere, we were in trouble, you must just find a way to play. Nico got one-on-one and then he decided to pass. I said no, ‘come to the right and let Keletso go to number nine’ and Keletso did the trick.

“Sometimes you follow your instincts and when it goes well you look like you are a genius but sometimes it back-fires,” said Mosimane, who went into the game with one half of his mind already preparing for Orlando Pirates tomorrow in an Absa Premiership tie.

Mosimane had to rest Jali because he is sitting on three yellow cards and would not risk having him pick up a fourth caution in the cup game.

“In the last match “Mshishi” had three yellow cards, I risked and played him. I saw the referee racing from the centre to go to “Mshishi”, there was a corner-kick and he went straight to give “Mshishi” a yellow card. I am not going to do that again, I have seen this movie before and I said Andile is not playing because we need him against Pirates.

“This [game] affected the Tuesday (tomorrow’s) game, that is why I didn’t want to keep Sibusiso Vilakazi for too long. What is important is to go through. We are professionals, when one door closes, another one opens. We couldn’t go to the semifinals of the Champions League but now we have a chance to go to the final of the Nedbank, we must take it.

The Nedbank is in our hands, unlike the league and we can’t complain about who we get in the semifinals.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.