PSL News 16.3.2020 11:24 am

Chiefs cancel media open day amid coronavirus fear

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs cancel media open day amid coronavirus fear

Kaizer Chiefs fans during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 15 February 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have cancelled a scheduled media day on Monday with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continuing to increase in South Africa.

Amakhosi had planned to brief the media about their preparation for Wednesday evening’s match against Bidvest Wits.

“Today’s media open day has been cancelled as per the communiqué you received,” read statement from Chiefs.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday to ban all gatherings involving at least 100 people. South Africa has over 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

The Premier Soccer League is set to make an announcement today (Monday) on whether to suspend games following Ramaphosa’s announcement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF condemns government for ‘slow response’ to Covid-19 crisis 16.3.2020
Wits out to topple Chiefs and Pirates 16.3.2020
Discussing the flaws of SA foreign policy 16.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes

Government FULL STATEMENT: Ramaphosa and Cabinet’s plan to fight the spread of Covid-19

Health Gift of the Givers pledges its support in fight against Covid-19, calls for donations

Crime As Cape Flats’ army deployment comes to an end, did it achieve anything?

Analysis & Profiles SA is using poor people’s money to reward rich bunglers hiding behind BEE


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 