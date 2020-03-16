Chiefs cancel media open day amid coronavirus fear

Amakhosi had planned to brief the media about their preparation for Wednesday evening’s match against Bidvest Wits.

“Today’s media open day has been cancelled as per the communiqué you received,” read statement from Chiefs.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday to ban all gatherings involving at least 100 people. South Africa has over 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

The Premier Soccer League is set to make an announcement today (Monday) on whether to suspend games following Ramaphosa’s announcement.

