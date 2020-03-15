PSL to make Coronavirus announcement on Monday

9.08pm They have spoken!

PSL to hold urgent EXCO and press conference on Monday The Premier Soccer League, the largest event organiser in South Africa, in its response to the State President’s announcement that gatherings of more than 100 people be prohibited…. — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) March 15, 2020

…will be holding an urgent meeting of its Executive Committee on Monday, 16 March 2020 at 12h00 noon after which a press conference will be held to announce the details of its programme going forward. — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) March 15, 2020

The Premier Soccer League remain quiet on the matter so far. An announcement is expected soon of some sort from them.

AmaZulu midfielder Michael Morton has spoken on the matter on Twitter:

Seen a lot of comments saying that sport should JUST carry on behind closed doors.2 squads of 18 players (22 for rugby), atleast 10 technical team members per team. 5 officials, ball boys,media, broadcast crews. Suddenly you have 100+ people before you even talk about spectators. — Michael Morton (@MMORTON6) March 15, 2020

The games could, in theory be played behind closed doors, but logistically with the match officials, television staff, media and matchday squads, the number could already go over the stipulated 100 even without a crowd.

Cape Town City have had their say on Twitter

In light of the national COVID-19 #CoronaVirusSA address this evening, the club will be making a statement as soon as we receive clear directive from @OfficialPSL. Our thoughts are with all South Africans and those around the world in this unique and difficult time ???? pic.twitter.com/7joKgfkZbF — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) March 15, 2020

Leagues across Europe and the rest of the world have already shut down, and it seems that the PSL likely follow, after the instructions of the president.

Mamelodi Sundowns are supposed to be playing Orlando Pirates in an Absa Premiership game on Tuesday, and Bidvest Wits are scheduled to face Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

The situation also has to cast into doubt whether the season will be able to finish, with the general prognosis that the virus is set to escalate in the coming months.

Twitter has been ablaze with Mzansi fotball debate since the announcement. Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have already cancelled scheduled media days on Monday ahead of their respective matches.

