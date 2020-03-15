Nedbank Cup News 15.3.2020 07:58 pm

Live: All PSL games may be postponed due to Coronavirus

Jonty Mark
PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza. Pic: BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League may postpone all upcoming matches, after the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday evening that gatherings of more than 100 people are to be prohibited, in the face of the growing Coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier Soccer League remain quiet on the matter so far. An announcement is expected soon of some sort from them.

AmaZulu midfielder Michael Morton has had his say on the matter on Twitter:

The games could, in theory be played behind closed doors, but logistically with the match officials, television staff, media and matchday squads, the number could already go over the stipulated 100 even without a crowd.

8.53pm – Cape Town City have had their say on Twitter

Leagues across Europe and the rest of the world have already shut down, and it seems that the PSL likely  follow, after the instructions of the president.

Mamelodi Sundowns are supposed to be playing Orlando Pirates in an Absa Premiership game on Tuesday, and Bidvest Wits are scheduled to face Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

The situation also has to cast into doubt whether the season will be able to finish, with the general prognosis that the virus is set to escalate in the coming months.

Twitter has been ablaze with Mzansi fotball debate since the announcement. Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have already cancelled scheduled media days on Monday ahead of their respective matches.

 

