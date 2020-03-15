Celtic advance to Nedbank semi-finals after beating TS Sporting in penalty shootout
Phakaaathi Reporter
NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 15: Chawanangwa Kaonga of TS Sporting Football Club during the Nedbank Cup, quarter final match between TS Sporting and Bloemfontein Celtic at Kanyamazane Stadium on March 15, 2020 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)
Bloemfontein Celtic and TS Sporting needed penalties to settle a match where both sides score one goal in each in regular time.
Siwelele beat TS Sporting 3-2 on penalties after extra time. Victor Letsoalo of Celtic opened the scoring before Francisco Muchanga found the equaliser with a header.
Both sides failed to find the winning goal in regular time and extra time needing penalties to decide which side occupies the final berth in the last four of the Nedbank Cup.
