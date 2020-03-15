Celtic advance to Nedbank semi-finals after beating TS Sporting in penalty shootout

Siwelele beat TS Sporting 3-2 on penalties after extra time. Victor Letsoalo of Celtic opened the scoring before Francisco Muchanga found the equaliser with a header.

Both sides failed to find the winning goal in regular time and extra time needing penalties to decide which side occupies the final berth in the last four of the Nedbank Cup.

