Nedbank Cup News 15.3.2020 06:31 pm

Sundowns to play Wits in Nedbank Cup semis

Jonty Mark
Sundowns to play Wits in Nedbank Cup semis

Sphelele Mkhulise of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Zitha Macheke of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, on 07 January 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits will renew their rivalry in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, after the draw was conducted on Sunday.

In the other semifinal, Baroka FC will take on Bloemfontein Celtic, after Phunya Sele Sele won the last quarterfinal on Sunday, beating GladAfrica Championship side TS Sporting 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Kanyamazane Stadium.

Wits and Sundowns are also both involved in the race for the Absa Premiership title, and have already met twice in the league this season, with both games ending in draws.

Sundowns are looking to add the Nedbank Cup title and the league to the Telkom Knockout crown they already won this season, which would complete a domestic treble to compensate for their quarterfinal exit in the Caf Champions League.

For Wits, meanwhile, the Nedbank Cup is the only official Premier Soccer League trophy that they have not won under long-serving head coach Gavin Hunt.

Bloemfontein Celtic, meanwhile, beat Baroka FC 2-1 at home on January 3, while the first round encounter ended in a goalless draw. Baroka have never been in the final of what is the South African FA Cup, though they did win the Telkom Knockout in 2018.

Bloemfontein Celtic’s only win in this competition came in the 1985 Mainstay Cup, and they have not been in the final since.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mixed emotions for Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane after cup win 15.3.2020
Makgalwa sends Sundowns into the Nedbank Cup semis 14.3.2020
Blow by blow: Highlands vs Sundowns 14.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Coronavirus: Isolated Wits student tests positive, 350 students to self-quarantine

Crime As Cape Flats’ army deployment comes to an end, did it achieve anything?

Analysis & Profiles SA is using poor people’s money to reward rich bunglers hiding behind BEE

Science Scientists are still searching for the source of Covid-19. Why it matters

Health Timeline of Covid-19 in the past two weeks


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 