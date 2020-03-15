Sundowns to play Wits in Nedbank Cup semis

In the other semifinal, Baroka FC will take on Bloemfontein Celtic, after Phunya Sele Sele won the last quarterfinal on Sunday, beating GladAfrica Championship side TS Sporting 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Kanyamazane Stadium.

Wits and Sundowns are also both involved in the race for the Absa Premiership title, and have already met twice in the league this season, with both games ending in draws.

Sundowns are looking to add the Nedbank Cup title and the league to the Telkom Knockout crown they already won this season, which would complete a domestic treble to compensate for their quarterfinal exit in the Caf Champions League.

For Wits, meanwhile, the Nedbank Cup is the only official Premier Soccer League trophy that they have not won under long-serving head coach Gavin Hunt.

Bloemfontein Celtic, meanwhile, beat Baroka FC 2-1 at home on January 3, while the first round encounter ended in a goalless draw. Baroka have never been in the final of what is the South African FA Cup, though they did win the Telkom Knockout in 2018.

Bloemfontein Celtic’s only win in this competition came in the 1985 Mainstay Cup, and they have not been in the final since.

