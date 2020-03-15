ANC set to buy soccer team

The ANC in the Northern Cape is exploring the possibility of having a football club competing in the top tier.

ANC Northern Cape provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga says they are trying to identify a football but in the Absa Premiership that is willing to sell their status. Ngxanga says their plan is to grow sports tourism in the province and they believe football in the perfect sporting code to have more people visit the province.

“We said the Free State is next to us and they have [PSL] soccer teams there, but for us we want to push sports tourism in the province,” Ngxanga was quoted by TimesLIVE. “We then identified a sporting code that might fast-track the issue of sports tourism and that’s when the idea of a soccer team came about.”

