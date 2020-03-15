PSL News 15.3.2020 09:48 am

Leopards boss reinstates match winning bonuses

Phakaaathi Reporter
Leopards boss reinstates match winning bonuses

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 28: Mwape Musonda and Khuliso Mudau of Black Leopards celebrate the opening goal during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Black Leopards at Harry Gwala Stadium on August 28, 2019 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards boss David Thidiela has had a change of heart to motivate the players as the season draws to a close.

The Leopards chairman stopped giving players bonuses for winning matches at the start of the season. Players were reportedly receiving R5 000 for each win as extra motivation to win more games.

Most of the players are said to have been disappointed when the bonuses were cancelled as those who were not part of the 18-men squad used to benefit from the bonuses.

The loss to Baroka FC in a league tie is said to have changed Thidiela’s mind about the match bonuses.

“Thidiela had a meeting with players and technical staff at his house on Sunday to reinstate the bonus structure. The players have promised to pull up their socks in the remaining seven matches to help the team move away from the bottom. They are aware that if the club gets relegated they will lose their jobs,” a source was quoted by DailySun.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Baroka beat Leopards to reach Nebank Cup semi final   14.3.2020
Leopards will be looking for revenge – Kerr  13.3.2020
Matlaba reacts to Bafana return 13.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Science Scientists are still searching for the source of Covid-19. Why it matters

Education Coronavirus: Isolated Wits student ‘remains well’, university considers cancelling major events

Health Timeline of Covid-19 in the past two weeks

Business Flat batteries: Eskom risks another default on World Bank loan

Investigation How Lottery officials fibbed about their clean audits and then backtracked


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 