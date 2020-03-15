Leopards boss reinstates match winning bonuses

The Leopards chairman stopped giving players bonuses for winning matches at the start of the season. Players were reportedly receiving R5 000 for each win as extra motivation to win more games.

Most of the players are said to have been disappointed when the bonuses were cancelled as those who were not part of the 18-men squad used to benefit from the bonuses.

The loss to Baroka FC in a league tie is said to have changed Thidiela’s mind about the match bonuses.

“Thidiela had a meeting with players and technical staff at his house on Sunday to reinstate the bonus structure. The players have promised to pull up their socks in the remaining seven matches to help the team move away from the bottom. They are aware that if the club gets relegated they will lose their jobs,” a source was quoted by DailySun.

