PSL News 14.3.2020 08:54 pm

Makgalwa sends Sundowns into the Nedbank Cup semis

Michaelson Gumede 
Makgalwa sends Sundowns into the Nedbank Cup semis

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 17: Keletso Makgalwa of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring a goal with coach Pitso Mosimane during the MTN 8, quarter final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Keletso Makgalwa was the goal hero for Mamelodi Sundowns who beat Highlands Park 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup deep in extra time. 

In the build up to the game, Pitso Mosimane said he did not wish to see his side go into extra time because his players were suffering from overload as this was their third game in about eight days. While the footballing gods decided to frustrate Mosimane with 30 extra minutes, “Jingles” had the last laugh as he reached yet another cup semifinal this season.
In regulation time, the sides went into the halftime break at loggerheads but Sundowns could have had their noses in front had the woodwork not come to Highlands’ rescue. Lyle Lakay won a freekick on the edge of the box and he stood up to take the set-piece.
He managed to play a dummy on Highlands’ wall, making them jump assuming he’d try to put it in the top corner, but the pacey winger targeted the bottom corner and unfortunately, he hit the upright.
Round about the hour-mark, Highlands thought they had taken the lead through Musa Nyatama, but lineman Shaun Olive flagged him for offside and cut the host’s celebration short.
The two teams continued to exchange blows, launching attack after attack and the Lions of the North were constantly looking for Peter Shalulile but Downs defenders Ricardo Nascimento and Man-of-the-Match Motjeka Madisha were on top of their game, keeping the energetic forward at bay.
On the opposite end, Tebogo Langerman unleashed a powerful shot from far out of Tapuwa Kapini’s goal. In flight, the ball looked bound to rattle the back of the net but Kapini was up to the task and palmed Langerman’s shot to safety.
In extra time, Mosimane had to make compromises in attack and threw in youngster Nicholus Lukhubeni, deploying him as a striker, while Owen Da Gama unleashed the experienced Reneilwe Letsholonyane.
Sundowns’ next assignment is a tough Absa Premiership encounter against rivals Orlando Pirates next week Tuesday in the capital city.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation How Lottery officials fibbed about their clean audits and then backtracked

Business PIC and Sekunjalo: a bizarre, value-destroying relationship

Business PIC inquiry exposes Iqbal Survé’s ‘false claims’, says DA, while calling for prosecution

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health Mkhize speaks out against fake news: Being black is not a defence


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 