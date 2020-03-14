PSL News 14.3.2020 06:14 pm

Blow by blow: Highlands vs Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Blow by blow: Highlands vs Sundowns

Match Referee Phelelani Ndaba sends off Ricardo Nascimento of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Highlands Park at Loftus Versfeld Stadium (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

– 30′ Onyango seeing a lot of the ball – 22′ Mbatha gets a yellow card – 9′ Langerman’s cross went out and gives the home side the advantage – 4′ goal kick awarded to Sundowns – The game is underway – kickoff. For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

– 30′ Onyango seeing a lot of the ball

– 22′ Mbatha gets a yellow card

– 9′ Langerman’s cross went out and gives the home side the advantage

– 4′ goal kick awarded to Sundowns

– The game is underway

– kickoff.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mosimane aims for league title after Caf champions league exit 14.3.2020
Kekana’s new Sundowns contract has Letsholonyane dreaming of Chiefs 13.3.2020
Chiefs fans have to accept Maluleka’s move 13.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation How Lottery officials fibbed about their clean audits and then backtracked

Business PIC and Sekunjalo: a bizarre, value-destroying relationship

Business PIC inquiry exposes Iqbal Survé’s ‘false claims’, says DA, while calling for prosecution

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health Mkhize speaks out against fake news: Being black is not a defence


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 