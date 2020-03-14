Baroka beat Leopards to reach Nebank Cup semi final  

Bagaga have had a good run in the competition reaching the top four following a 1-0 victory over Leopards.

A second-half own goal from Leopards defender Joseph Douhadji saw the home side walk away with a victory.

Leopards tried to cover the 80th-minute goal but failed to find a breakthrough with Baroka looking to protect their lead.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.