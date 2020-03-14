Baroka beat Leopards to reach Nebank Cup semi final  

PSL News 14.3.2020 05:42 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khuliso Mudau of Black Leopards and Sbonelo Ngubane of Baroka FC during the Nedbank Cup, quarter final match between Baroka FC and Black Leopards at Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 14, 2020 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC have marched into the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup after beating Black Leopards.

Bagaga have had a good run in the competition reaching the top four following a 1-0 victory over Leopards.

A second-half own goal from Leopards defender Joseph Douhadji saw the home side walk away with a victory.

Leopards tried to cover the 80th-minute goal but failed to find a breakthrough with Baroka looking to protect their lead.

