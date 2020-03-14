Blow by blow: Baroka vs Leopards

– full time: Baroka 1-0 Leopards
– 90′ Mahangwahaya comes on for Makgopa
– 80′ Douhadji scores and own goal Baroka 1-0 Leopards
– 72′ Hlongwane comes on for Khutlang on Leopards’ side
– 67′ Phiri comes on for Mgaga. Baroka Substitute
– 66′ Abubakar is the second player to receive a yellow card
– 62′ yellow card given to Douhadji
– 52′ Abubakar’s cross goes out for a goal kick
– 46′ Mbulu comes on for Kgoetyane
– second half underway
– 45′ Half time: Baroka FC 0-0 Black Leopards
– 44′ 2 minutes of added time will be played
– 42′ Musonda fouls Farmer giving away a free-kick
– 39′ Matlaba with another driving shot, but it’s wide at goal
– 13′ Makgopa gives away a free-kick to Leopards
– 12′ Matlaba fires a shot at goal but it is off-target
– 10′ goal kick to Leopards
– 7′ Mosele strikes the ball but his shot goes wide. Goal kick to Leopards
– kickoff!
