Blow by blow: Baroka vs Leopards

– full time: Baroka 1-0 Leopards

– 90′ Mahangwahaya comes on for Makgopa

– 80′ Douhadji scores and own goal Baroka 1-0 Leopards

– 72′ Hlongwane comes on for Khutlang on Leopards’ side

– 67′ Phiri comes on for Mgaga. Baroka Substitute

– 66′ Abubakar is the second player to receive a yellow card

– 62′ yellow card given to Douhadji

– 52′ Abubakar’s cross goes out for a goal kick

– 46′ Mbulu comes on for Kgoetyane

– second half underway

– 45′ Half time: Baroka FC 0-0 Black Leopards

– 44′ 2 minutes of added time will be played

– 42′ Musonda fouls Farmer giving away a free-kick

– 39′ Matlaba with another driving shot, but it’s wide at goal

– 13′ Makgopa gives away a free-kick to Leopards

– 12′ Matlaba fires a shot at goal but it is off-target

– 10′ goal kick to Leopards

– 7′ Mosele strikes the ball but his shot goes wide. Goal kick to Leopards

– kickoff!

