Blow by blow: Baroka vs Leopards

Mfanafut Shozi of Baroka FC celebrates goal with team mates during the Absa Premiership match between Black Leopards and Baroka FC at Thohoyandou Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Thohoyandou, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC will welcome Black Leopards FC to the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

– full time: Baroka 1-0 Leopards

– 90′ Mahangwahaya comes on for Makgopa

– 80′ Douhadji scores and own goal Baroka 1-0 Leopards

– 72′ Hlongwane comes on for Khutlang on Leopards’ side

– 67′ Phiri comes on for Mgaga. Baroka Substitute

– 66′ Abubakar is the second player to receive a yellow card

– 62′ yellow card given to Douhadji

– 52′ Abubakar’s cross goes out for a goal kick

– 46′ Mbulu comes on for Kgoetyane

– second half underway

– 45′ Half time: Baroka FC 0-0 Black Leopards 

– 44′ 2 minutes of added time will be played

– 42′ Musonda fouls Farmer giving away a free-kick

– 39′ Matlaba with another driving shot, but it’s wide at goal

– 13′ Makgopa gives away a free-kick to Leopards

– 12′ Matlaba fires a shot at goal but it is off-target

– 10′ goal kick to Leopards

– 7′ Mosele strikes the ball but his shot goes wide. Goal kick to Leopards

– kickoff!

