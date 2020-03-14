PSL News 14.3.2020 11:49 am

Mosimane aims for league title after Caf champions league exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has shifted his focus to the Absa Premiership after his side was dumped out of the Caf Champions league by Al Ahly.

Mosimane says his side still needs to recover from their grueling Caf Champions league schedule as well as participating in the Nedbank Cup and league matches.

The defending Absa Premiership champions will take on Highlands Park at the Makhulong Stadium in a Nedbank Cup clash.

“The league is decided in May we need to keep our feet on the ground. We are holding onto the trophy and we don’t want to let it out of the cabinet,” said Mosimane.

“We are still seeing it we still love it so we cannot release it. So we are trying to protect it. But the game in hand doesn’t mean anything. We had two games in hand but at least we got rid of one.”

