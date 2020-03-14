Nedbank Cup News 14.3.2020 07:23 am

Wits sail into Nedbank Cup semis

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bienvenu Eva Nga of Bidvest Wits celebrates his goal during the 2020 Nedbank Cup Quarterfinal match between Real Kings and Bidvest Wits at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont on the 13 March 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits thrashed Real Kings 4-0 at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Friday evening, to cruise into the last four of the Nedbank Cup.

The Clever Boys were just too good for their GladAfrica Championship opponents, with goals from Bienvenu Eva Nga, Lorenzo Gordinho, and a brace from Terrence Dzvukumanja sealing yet another win on the road for Wits this season.

Brandon Peterson in the Wits goal did have to make a fine first half save to deny Selwyn George the opener for Kings, but Wits dominated overall, and took the lead two minutes before half time. Zitha Macheke did well to get in a cross from the right and Nga headed past Kings goalkeeper Sabele Nkomo at his near post.

Wits then killed the game off with two more goals not long after half time. In the 51st minute Gordinho was left completely unmarked from an Elias Pelembe corner to head home, and two minutes later Phathutshedzo Nange released Dzvukumanja, whose shot went in via a wicked deflection.

Dzvukamanja added another in the 68th minute, played in by Pelembe, and rounding Nkomo to slot into an empty net for his third goal in two matches.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

