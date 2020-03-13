AFCON 2019 News 13.3.2020 07:17 pm

Bafana Afcon games called off due to Coronavirus

Jonty Mark
Molefi Ntseki. Pic: BackpagePix

South Africa’s two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome e Principe at the end of the month have been called off, because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Confederation of African Football announced on Friday that they had postponed all of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for matchdays three and four.

A statement from Caf on Friday read:

“Following the growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus and the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) describing it as pandemic, CAF has decided to postpone the following competitions until further notice:

– Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Match Day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers scheduled for 25 – 31 March 2020;

– FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup Qualifiers: scheduled for 20 – 22 March 2020 and 27- 29 March 2020;

Total Women’s AFCON 2020 Qualifiers: scheduled for 8-14 April 2020.

A new schedule shall be announced in due time.”

Bafana were set to play Sao Tome e Principe on March 27 in Johannesburg and March 31 away from home, with Molefi Ntseki on Thursday naming a 25-man squad. Now, however, it remains to be seen if the squad still goes into camp, with no matches to prepare for.

