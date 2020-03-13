Bafana Afcon games called off due to Coronavirus

A statement from Caf on Friday read:
“Following the growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus and the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) describing it as pandemic, CAF has decided to postpone the following competitions until further notice:
– Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Match Day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers scheduled for 25 – 31 March 2020;
– FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup Qualifiers: scheduled for 20 – 22 March 2020 and 27- 29 March 2020;
– Total Women’s AFCON 2020 Qualifiers: scheduled for 8-14 April 2020.
A new schedule shall be announced in due time.”
Bafana were set to play Sao Tome e Principe on March 27 in Johannesburg and March 31 away from home, with Molefi Ntseki on Thursday naming a 25-man squad. Now, however, it remains to be seen if the squad still goes into camp, with no matches to prepare for.