Kekana’s new Sundowns contract has Letsholonyane dreaming of Chiefs

Letsholonyane says seasoned players in football need to be thanked for their contribution to the club’s success over the years.

The former SuperSport United midfielder left Amakhosi for Matsatsantsa when Chiefs didn’t want to give him a two-year contract. Amakhosi offered the dreadlocked midfielder a one-year deal, but Letsholonyane opted to sign for United when talks fell through with the Soweto giants.

“If I had the same opportunity in the past few years I would have grabbed it with both hands. I think this had to be something that is happening in the South African top-flight. Rewarding the players who have stayed with the club for a long time. These are the players that work hard and have contributed to the successes of the club,” Letsholonyane told reporters.

