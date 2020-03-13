PSL News 13.3.2020 04:19 pm

Bafana coach explains Zungu snub

Phakaaathi Reporter
Molefi Ntseki, coach of South Africa. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki left a lot of supporters with questions after announcing his 25-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome.

A section of supporters wasn’t too pleased about the exclusion of some players in the squad, with midfielders Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly making the initial 50 players list but left out of the final team which will represent South Africa in the qualifiers.

Ntseki introduced a new face in the midfield department, calling up George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs, and Black Leopards captain Thabo Matlaba making a return to the national team.

Zungu took to Twitter to voice his displeasure about being left out of the team, explaining he was not injured and was never asked if he was available.

“We didn’t say Zungu was currently injured, what we are saying is that he was injured in the last camp. He has been part of the past camps. We know his history when it comes to injuries. We are playing on an artificial pitch in Sao Tome (risk is higher). We felt for now, let’s give him a break,” Ntseki told SA FM.

