Chiefs fans have to accept Maluleka’s move

That must have really felt like a bullet going through the spine to most Amakhosi supporters. I mean, Maluleka could have gone to any other club, but not Sundowns or better yet, Orlando Pirates. There is no Chiefs fan who would like to see their player moving to their competitors Downs or Bucs, and it’s the same with both of these teams. I mean most recently, you must all remember how Sundowns fans felt disappointed and betrayed when Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro joined Chiefs. You see, I feel the frustrations and, to be honest, it’s really hard for the...

You see, I feel the frustrations and, to be honest, it’s really hard for the fans to process Maluleka’s move. George was one of the key players for Chiefs and a regular starter. Now, what’s the way forward?

That must be the question most Chiefs fans are asking themselves.

However, though I understand the fans’ feelings, I think Maluleka knew exactly what he was doing when he signed on the dotted line.

Yes, I know exactly what you are thinking. Didn’t he learn from many players who joined Downs in the last few years only to see their careers take a nosedive, especially his friend and namesake George Lebese?

That must be everyone’s question at the moment. And again, yes, you’re right. Where is he going to play? I mean, he knows that he is just not going to walk into the starting line-up. Even if he does get game time, he will have to prove himself constantly to keep his place.

I don’t doubt Maluleka’s ability and talent. He is a good player and works very hard. But it will take a lot from him to break into that Downs team. But, as I said, Maluleka knew what he was getting himself into when he signed for Downs. It might work out or it might not. This is football, players come and go and Chiefs fans have to respect his decision on joining Downs.

