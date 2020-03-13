Zifa counting costs of hosting Algeria at Orlando Stadium

The Warriors are set to face the Desert Foxes in a quest to qualify for the 2021 Caf Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
Caf banned Zifa from hosting international soccer games because of poor pitch conditions, the association considered hosting their next match in the upcoming international break in South Africa at the Orlando Stadium but believe it will be costly.
Zifa president Felton Kamambo revealed it would cost the association $50,000 more than what they usually pay if the game is played in South Africa. Zifa usually budgets $150,000 to host games in Zimbabwe.
“If we are going to South Africa the rest (of the costs) remain the same save for the venue. We are now saying there is that extra US$20,000-plus in forex and all that, so chances are that we are now going to get into US$200,000,” Kamambo was quoted by Soccer24.
