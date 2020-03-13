PSL News 13.3.2020 03:05 pm

Zifa counting costs of hosting Algeria at Orlando Stadium

Phakaaathi Reporter
Zifa counting costs of hosting Algeria at Orlando Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs highly paid star Khama Billiat (C) celebrates a goal with Zimbabwe team-mates . AFP/JEKESAI NJIKIZANA

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) is pondering over whether to host their Caf for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria.

The Warriors are set to face the Desert Foxes in a quest to qualify for the 2021 Caf Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Caf banned Zifa from hosting international soccer games because of poor pitch conditions, the association considered hosting their next match in the upcoming international break in South Africa at the Orlando Stadium but believe it will be costly.

Zifa president Felton Kamambo revealed it would cost the association $50,000 more than what they usually pay if the game is played in South Africa. Zifa usually budgets $150,000 to host games in Zimbabwe.

“If we are going to South Africa the rest (of the costs) remain the same save for the venue. We are now saying there is that extra US$20,000-plus in forex and all that, so chances are that we are now going to get into US$200,000,” Kamambo was quoted by Soccer24.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zimbabwe to host home games at Orlando Stadium 28.2.2020
Algeria aims to boost tourism with electronic visa system 13.2.2020
Algeria’s powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah has died: state TV 23.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business PIC and Sekunjalo: a bizarre, value-destroying relationship

Business PIC inquiry exposes Iqbal Survé’s ‘false claims’, says DA, while calling for prosecution

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health Mkhize speaks out against fake news: Being black is not a defence

Health How SA bungled Spanish flu in 1918 and 300,000 died. Are we repeating history?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 