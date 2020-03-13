Bafana-snubbed ‘Vila’ targeting treble with Sundowns

Sibusiso Vilakazi is the three notable omissions, others being overseas-based Bongani Zungu and Darren Keet who were left out because they are not playing regularly. The Masandawana midfielder has been enjoying some fine form of late with the Brazilians, having scored a couple of goals for the capital city campaigners.

However, Vilakazi is focusing on continuing his impressive form and help Sundowns claim a domestic treble as they have already won the Telkom Knockout Cup and are in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup where they will face Highlands Park on Saturday evening in Tembisa.

“It is a season whereby it is a bumper to bumper now. We are highly motivated as a team and we speak the same language and those two trophies are very crucial for ourselves. The Nedbank Cup is important to have it and it has presented itself, so why not. We have a good opportunity to put it in front of us and the same time we will see how we go about with the league,” said Vilakazi.

“We are motivated, we like the challenge and we like the competition. We always strive to get success because at this point we don’t have enough time. We think we have time but we don’t have time. This is an opportunity that presents two trophies so why not take both of them and at the end of the season we showed what we have done and we move on to the next task,” he added.

His coach Pitso Mosimane, however, said while the Nedbank Cup is in their hands, the league isn’t, as Kaizer Chiefs are leading the pack in the Absa Premiership and are four points ahead of the defending champions, who still have to play about a month from now.

“Nedbank is in our hands, we have equal opportunity to compete for it. We spoke about four trophies, one is out of the window already, so that is reality. The Nedbank is possible, we can’t say anything, we have equal opportunity for it. The league is not in our hands. Mathematically, it is not in our hands, so we don’t have that opportunity for the league unless the opportunity presents itself,” said Mosimane.

