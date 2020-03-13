Ex-Pirates star praises Katsande

Katsande is currently nursing an injury sustained in the Soweto derby which is said to likely keep him on the bench for over a month.

Former Orlando Pirates winger Patrick Twala believes Katsande’s fighting spirit is what earned him a starting berth under three different coaches at Chiefs.

“The difference between a talented player and another who is considered not to be talented by onlookers is the passion they have for the game,” Twala told Phakaaathi.

“Katsande is not one of the most skilful players in the league and many point out his mistakes but one thing that you can’t fault about him is his passion and heart to win the game.

“He has more heart than [a similar] star player we have in the league which is why he is important to in every game they play. He will get up and try against even if there was a mistake in the first half he is back fighting to win at the start of the second half.”

